Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give adorable Bobby a loving home?

This adorable chap prefers the quieter side of life, so is keen to find a home situated in a rural location, with a family who could provide plenty of consistency in a calm and peaceful household.

Supportive adopters who could take the time to get to know him gradually, will be rewarded with a loyal and loving best friend.

He does enjoy his independence at times but holds a big place in his heart for his favourite friends and loves nothing more than relaxing in their company, receiving a gentle neck scratch.

Bobby, a Collie from Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for his forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he’s not lapping up all the attention from his humans, this clever Collie enjoys participating in his reward-based training or exploring the quiet countryside.

Bobby can feel overwhelmed in the presence of other canines, so would prefer less-frequented walks, where he has the space to peacefully enjoy his stroll, without bumping into lots of other dogs.

He would like to be the only pet, in an adult-only home, where he can be the focus of his new family! Bobby really enjoys the outdoors, so a garden of his own is essential, where he can relax in the sunshine!

Experienced adopters who could continue with Bobby’s ongoing training would be a perfect match for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby, a Collie from Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for his forever home.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is on Brighton Road, BN43 5LT and if you are interested in adopting Bobby or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, head to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.