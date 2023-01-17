Meet Bobby – a ‘lazy Collie with a loveable character,’ who is looking for a new home.

The sweet six-year-old can be sensitive at times and prefers the quieter side of life.

He is keen to find a home situated in a rural location, with new owners who could provide plenty of consistency in a calm and peaceful household to lounge about in.

Supportive and patient new owners, who could take the time to get to know him gradually, will be rewarded with a loyal and loving best friend.

Bobby

While there’s no denying that he’s a clever boy, Bobby isn’t particularly active like many others of his breed.

The adorable six-year-old has been described as his carers as a ‘lazy Collie who will happily spend the best part of his day snoozing on a big cosy bed’.

Staff at Dogs Trust believe he would make for an excellent office companion if needing to work from home, however, he’s also happy to chill on his own for a couple of hours.

Bobby does enjoy his independence at times but holds a big place in his heart for his favourite friends and loves nothing more than relaxing in their company, receiving a gentle neck scratch.

If he is not lapping up all the attention from his humans, this clever Collie enjoys participating in his reward-based training or exploring the quiet countryside.

His favourite pastimes include exploring on peaceful walks, snuggling up on the sofa, and using his nose to investigate a treat trail.

Bobby is easily overwhelmed in the presence of other canines, so needs less-frequented walks, where he has the space to avoid other dogs.

He will need to be the only pet, living in an adult-only household without any visiting children, and a garden of his own is essential.

Experienced adopters who could continue with Bobby’s ongoing training would be a perfect match for him.

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.