Brucie, a Labrador-cross at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

The excitable Labrador-cross highly values spending time with people and is bound to make the most loyal and loving best friend to a family who can dedicate lots of their time to him.

He would love for there to always be someone around for a snuggle, so he is keen to join a multiple-person household. The youngest members of his family will need to be over the age of 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The endearing eight-year-old has plenty of love to offer and a cheeky, playful character that is great fun to be around.

Brucie.

As well as participating in a game of fetch or tug, Brucie is enthusiastic for an adventure— particularly favouring the peaceful countryside or splashing around at the beach during quieter times of the day.

He would also love a garden of his own to bound around in.

When it comes to meeting other dogs, Brucie can be selective of who he wishes to associate with.

He prefers the company of smaller females who possess a calm nature and could potentially live with another dog of this kind if they were to get on well after multiple meetings at the rehoming centre in Shoreham.

He cannot however, live with any cats, house rabbits or guinea pigs.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Brucie, or to find out about the other dogs at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call 0303 003 0000.