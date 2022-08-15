Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie enjoys the company of his humans and will relish every second by your side once you have built up his friendship.

He likes to take his time to warm up to new people, but patience whilst getting to know him will be so worthwhile and is bound to pay off in huge amounts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie is a super smart boy, who is playful and fun to be around. His carers at Shoreham Dogs Trust said he is very much loved at the centre for being so full of character.

Charlie, a loveable terrier at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

His biggest loves in life are toys and food, which are both beneficial when teaching him new things.

Despite his fun-loving ways, Charlie is a complex boy who would be best suited to experienced adopters who can take the time to learn all about his training needs.

He thrives on predictability, so his perfect home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he can settle in at his own pace and relish a consistent routine.

A private garden is essential, and he will also need a space of his own to relax in.

Charlie will need to be the only pet in an adult-only home, where he can be the focus of his family.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.