Cooper is looking for a new home.

The six-year-old has a gorgeous smile which his carers said makes it very easy to fall in love with him.

He would love to find a patient family who could support him with his confidence, provide him with lots of enriching activities and who could offer him a quieter lifestyle.

His favourite pastimes include sniffing out tasty treats on a scent trail, utilising his super smart brain when participating in fun training, and spending quality time with his favourite friends.

This sweetheart is always on the lookout for a new adventure but despite his zest-for-life, Cooper is a sensitive chap at heart.

He is seeking a supportive family who could help to develop his confidence, while providing him with the enriching lifestyle that he longs for.

A peaceful household would suit him best and equally, he would appreciate going for his walks in quieter locations.

He can also be sensitive to loud or sudden noises, so taking him to peaceful, less-frequented areas would be ideal

The relaxing countryside, quiet woodlands, or the beach at less-frequented times of the day would be the perfect 'walkies’ for him.

Cooper would much prefer to be the only pet in the home, where he can be the focus of love and affection from his family.

The youngest members of his new family would need to be aged fourteen and over.

If you have some patience to offer and plenty of time and love to dedicate to a new, furry, family-member, then Cooper would love to hear from you!

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Cooper, or to find out about the other dogs at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call 0303 003 0000.

If you are currently unable to adopt a dog, consider fostering for the charity instead.