At 12-years-old, Arnie may be a senior chap, but he still has a spring in his step and a zest for life that Dogs Trust Shoreham said is infectious.

His new owners will find joy in watching him bound around after a tennis ball or investigating on his walks like a true explorer!

Arnie can be shy at first, but give him time, and soon you will see his cheeky and affectionate character shine.

Arnie, a dog at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

While he is still up for fun and is quite active, after a few games of tug in the garden and an afternoon adventure, he likes to spend his time snoozing on a cosy bed or chilling out with a tasty chew.

His ideal abode would be somewhere quiet and peaceful where he can settle in and relax, taking each day as it comes.

Not too many steps to contend with inside and outside of the house would also be a great bonus.

The youngest members of Arnie’s family, as well as visitors to his home, should be over the age of 16, and he will need to be the only pet in the household.

Much more a fan of people than he is of other canines, Arnie would prefer to avoid other dogs while out and about. Gentle walks in less-frequented areas would be perfect for him.

If you could offer a senior pooch a relaxing retirement home and a lap to curl up on, then Arnie can't wait to hear from you!