A playful and enthusiastic character, Louie is seeking an equally energetic family who could provide him with the enriching lifestyle that he longs for.

Just as active in mind as he is physically, Louie will enjoy keeping busy with plenty of dog-friendly entertainment, including gnawing on a long-lasting chew, reward-based training, scent games and playing fetch with his humans in the garden.

The German Shepherd forms strong bonds and loves nothing more than spending time with his favourite humans.

Louie, a German Shepherd at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

While he is undoubtedly lots of fun to be around, he is also a sensitive chap who can often find the world overwhelming. Meeting new people, being left alone and seeing other dogs are a challenge for him.

Although he would benefit from learning how to cope with seeing other dogs out and about in the future, his new family should ensure they take him exploring in less-frequented areas or at quieter times of the day, in the initial months of settling him in.

Louie is unable to live with any dogs, cats, livestock or horses and the youngest members of his family will need to be at least 16 years old.

Ultimately, Louie’s ‘pawfect’ match would be with understanding adopters who can be patient with him while he navigates his way through life.

A dedicated family who have lots of time to offer their gentle guidance, confidence building and support with some training would be a dream come true for him.