With a lively nature and busy brain, Dom is hoping to find a family who are just as active as he is.

The spirited three-year-old is at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy and joy at life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He especially enjoys enriching activities such as gnawing on a long-lasting chew, exploring on his walks and most importantly – playing with his toys!

Dom, a dog at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

Toys are of huge value to Dom — not only does he love to play, but he also uses them as an outlet for coping with frustration or worry. He would love a big toy basket to choose from in his new home.

Dom will need to be the only pet in an adult-only household, where he can enjoy the freedom of a garden of his own.

He is ever keen to be outdoors but will need quieter walks initially where he can avoid bumping into other dogs unexpectedly, and to gradually build up his 'doggy social skills' once he is settled in at home.

His carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham have high hopes that he will be able to have friendly walking buddies in the future.

Dedicated adopters who could offer Dom lots of their time, as well as some consistency would be ideal.

He is making huge progress with the help of his trainers, so would love for his family to support him while he continues developing his skills.

If you think you could offer Dom his forever home, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.