While the independent chap likes his space from time-to-time, he does enjoy knowing his favourite friends are nearby.

Therefore, if you can dedicate lots of your time to him, he will make a fantastic companion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His perfect match would be with a family who share his love for adventures in the countryside or on quiet beaches, and who can keep him occupied at home with plenty of dog-friendly entertainment, as well as playtime in the garden.

Five-year-old Freddie is very smart and enjoys learning new skills.

However, he does need a little extra support from his humans to continue making progress, so he’s hoping to find adopters who have a keen interest in reward-based training. He is a super-fast learner, so he soon picks up new training skills.

He will need to be the only pet, in an adult-only household, so he can be the real focus of his forever family.