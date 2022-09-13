Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give adorable Freddie a home?
Meet Freddie – a charismatic Terrier cross with a cheeky charm that is hard not to love.
While the independent chap likes his space from time-to-time, he does enjoy knowing his favourite friends are nearby.
Therefore, if you can dedicate lots of your time to him, he will make a fantastic companion.
His perfect match would be with a family who share his love for adventures in the countryside or on quiet beaches, and who can keep him occupied at home with plenty of dog-friendly entertainment, as well as playtime in the garden.
Most Popular
Five-year-old Freddie is very smart and enjoys learning new skills.
However, he does need a little extra support from his humans to continue making progress, so he’s hoping to find adopters who have a keen interest in reward-based training. He is a super-fast learner, so he soon picks up new training skills.
He will need to be the only pet, in an adult-only household, so he can be the real focus of his forever family.
The dream come true for this beautiful pooch would be an easy-going lifestyle, in a peaceful home that is situated away from the hustle and bustle.