While the five-year-old enjoys knowing that his humans are nearby, he is an independent chap and doesn't tend to seek out much interaction from people — just being in human company is enough for Freddie.

He would love to find a family who will not expect too much from him, and who will understand that he prefers playing fun games, participating in his training or settling in your company, rather than receiving lots of fuss and affection.

Toys and food are his most favourite things of all, but next in line is exploring on scent-filled adventures!

Freddie, a dog at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

Freddie walks beautifully on his lead but is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would prefer to keep to himself on his walks. Quieter walking areas or walks at less-frequented times of the day would be ideal for him.

A dream come true for Freddie would be an easy-going lifestyle, in a peaceful home that is situated away from the hustle and bustle. His perfect match would be experienced adopters who can dedicate plenty of their time to him and work on his ongoing training.

Freddie needs to be the only pet, in an adult-only household where there are no visiting children.