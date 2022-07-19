The five-year-old is very smart and enjoys learning new skills, however he does need a little extra support from his humans to continue making progress, so he is hoping to find a family who have a keen interest in reward-based training and plenty of understanding.

While the independent chap likes his space from time-to-time, he does enjoy knowing his favourite friends are nearby, and is bound to make for a fantastic companion to his new adopter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie walks beautifully on his lead and is ever keen to be out and about exploring all the interesting sights and smells.

Freddie with his carer at Dogs Trust Shoreham

He is not the biggest fan of other canines and would prefer to keep to himself on his walks, so quieter walking areas or walks at less-frequented times of the day would be perfect.

His perfect match would be a family who share his love for adventures in the countryside, and who can keep him occupied at home with playtime in the garden and fun, dog-friendly enrichment activities.

He will need to be the only pet, in an adult-only home where there are no visiting children.

The dream come true for this beautiful boy would be an easy-going lifestyle, in a peaceful home that is situated away from the hustle and bustle.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.