Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give adorable Freddie a loving home?

The five-year-old is an inquisitive and sensitive little chap with a quirky personality.

His independent character might make him a little shy at first, but just give him some time (and food!) and his true, bright, and joyous colours will come shining through.

Freddie loves to learn new things, especially when tasty treats are on offer, so he would really benefit from a loving family with lots of time to dedicate to him and a keen interest in reward-based training.

Freddie, a terrier cross at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

His favourite pastimes include zooming around in the fields and running back to you, and he is always ready to show off his tricks.

He would be best suited to an adult-only home, where he is the only pet, so he can be the main focus of his forever family.

A garden would also be a huge benefit so he will have plenty of entertainment and room for enrichment.

Freddie is a big fan of adventures and particularly enjoys exploring the seaside, which is just on the doorstep of Dogs Trust’s Shoreham centre.

Freddie loves to explore the beach.

Adel Burnett, Dogs Trust Shoreham Manager, said: “Freddie is an absolute sweetheart, with a real love for adventures in the countryside or on quiet beaches, especially with his canine carer best friend, Frankie.

“The dream life for Freddie would be an easy-going lifestyle, in a peaceful home that is situated away from the hustle and bustle, where he can enjoy a beach visit here and there, so he can dig in the sand and have a paw-paddle in the water!”

Freddie’s new home will need to be situated within an hour's drive to the rehoming centre so that his new family can get to know him gradually, and so that he can visit his new abode on a few occasions before he packs up his bags for good.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated on Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.