Meet Freddie – a charismatic Terrier cross at Dogs Trust Shoreham who is looking for a new home.

The independent chap likes his space from time-to-time but also enjoys knowing his favourite friends are nearby. If you can dedicate lots of your time to him, he will make a fantastic companion.

Freddie’s perfect match would be with a family who share his love for adventures in the countryside or on quiet beaches, and who can keep him occupied at home with plenty of dog-friendly entertainment, as well as playtime in the garden.

The five-year-old Terrier is very smart and enjoys learning new skills. However, he does need a little extra support from his humans to continue making progress, so he is hoping to find adopters who have a keen interest in reward-based training.

He is a super-fast learner, so he soon picks up new training skills.

He will need to be the only pet, in an adult-only household, so he can be the real focus of his forever family.

The dream come true for Freddie would be an easy-going lifestyle, in a peaceful home situated away from the hustle and bustle.

If you think you could offer Freddie his forever home, or you would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of rehoming centres in the UK.

