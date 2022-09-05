Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spirited three-year-old is hoping to find a family who are just as active as he is, and who would be keen to get involved in some reward-based training.

With a lively nature and busy brain, Harry feels at his best when he is given the opportunity to express his energy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He especially enjoys enriching activities such as enjoying a long-lasting chew, learning new skills, exploring on his walks and most importantly – playing with his toys.

Harry, a lurcher at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

Toys are of huge value to Harry; not only does he love to play, but he also uses them as an outlet for when he feels a little worried by the world around him.

A home featuring a big toy basket with lots to choose from would be a dream come true for the lively lurcher.

Harry would benefit from an adult-only home where he is the only pet, so he can be the focus of his new family.

He also requires a garden of his own where he can enjoy the freedom of a good, off-lead runabout.

Harry is ever keen to be outdoors but will need quieter walks where he can avoid bumping into other dogs unexpectedly.

He would love his new family to work on gradually building up his doggy social skills while out and about, once he is settled into his new home.

His carers at the Dogs Trust Shoreham centre have been supporting him with his training around other dogs and say that he has been doing brilliantly so far, so a family who would be happy to continue with his training would be a perfect fit for him.

Dedicated adopters who could offer Harry plenty of their time, in addition to some consistency, would be an ideal match for the three-year-old rescue dog.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated on Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.