Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give adorable Jack Russell Terrier Cross Lemmy a loving home?
Meet Lemmy, a fun-loving Jack Russell Terrier Cross at Dogs Trust Shoreham with an abundance of character.
When he’s not showing off all his favourite tricks, you’ll often find this cheeky chap chasing about after a tennis ball or off investigating on a scent-filled adventure.
Despite being a more ‘mature’ boy at seven-years-old, Lemmy still has plenty of energy! He is hoping to find equally active new owners who can offer him playtime in the garden, enriching walks, and lots of reward-based training to keep his busy brain stimulated.
Lemmy is a fan of his people pals and while it may take a little while to build up his trust, once he’s comfortable with his new human friends, he’s a playful and interactive companion.
He’s less keen on other dogs so Lemmy needs to be the only pet in an adult-only household and will need a garden of his own. He'd also prefer quieter walking areas, away from any hustle and bustle, in low dog populated areas.
He loves travelling in a car, which is a great benefit for taking him on new adventures.
Lemmy’s new owners will need to live within a one-hour drive of Shoreham Rehoming Centre and will need to make multiple visits at the centre to build to a solid bond with him.
If you are a patient and experienced dog-lover with an interest in reward-based training, then Lemmy may just be the dog for you.
To find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming, or to begin the virtual adoption process, please head to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.