Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give adorable Jack Russell Terrier Cross Lemmy a loving home?

Could you give adorable Jack Russell Terrier Cross Lemmy a loving home?

When he’s not showing off all his favourite tricks, you’ll often find this cheeky chap chasing about after a tennis ball or off investigating on a scent-filled adventure.

Despite being a more ‘mature’ boy at seven-years-old, Lemmy still has plenty of energy! He is hoping to find equally active new owners who can offer him playtime in the garden, enriching walks, and lots of reward-based training to keep his busy brain stimulated.

Lemmy is a fan of his people pals and while it may take a little while to build up his trust, once he’s comfortable with his new human friends, he’s a playful and interactive companion.

He’s less keen on other dogs so Lemmy needs to be the only pet in an adult-only household and will need a garden of his own. He'd also prefer quieter walking areas, away from any hustle and bustle, in low dog populated areas.

He loves travelling in a car, which is a great benefit for taking him on new adventures.

Lemmy’s new owners will need to live within a one-hour drive of Shoreham Rehoming Centre and will need to make multiple visits at the centre to build to a solid bond with him.

If you are a patient and experienced dog-lover with an interest in reward-based training, then Lemmy may just be the dog for you.

