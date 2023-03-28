Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
21 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give adorable Lurcher Harry a loving home?

Meet Harry – a bright, young Lurcher who is up for adoption and looking for a new home.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:58 BST

Dogs Trust Shoreham have said the spirited three-year-old is full of beans! With an energetic nature and busy brain, he’s hoping to find a family who are just as active as he is, and who would be keen to get involved in some reward-based training.

Harry feels at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy. He especially enjoys enriching activities such as gnawing on a long-lasting chew,

learning new skills, exploring on his walks and most importantly – playing with his toys!

Toys are of huge value to Harry. Not only does he love to play, but he also uses them as an

outlet for coping with frustration or worry. He’d love a big toy basket to choose from and a garden of his own to bound about in.

While Harry does need to be the only pet at home, he has been doing brilliantly with his training around other dogs and is happy to have walking buddies with

other canines of a calm temperament.

The youngest members of his family will need to be of secondary-school age.

Dedicated adopters who could continue teaching Harry fun new skills, as well as offering him some consistency would be a dream come true.

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Harry, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at the Shoreham centre, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

See 16 more dogs in Sussex looking for loving homes here.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex.

Meet Harry – a bright, young Lurcher who is up for adoption and looking for a new home.

1. Can you give this adorable dog a home?

Meet Harry – a bright, young Lurcher who is up for adoption and looking for a new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham

The spirited three-year-old feels at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy.

2. Can you give this adorable dog a home?

The spirited three-year-old feels at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy. Photo: Dogs Trust

He'd love a big toy basket to choose from and a garden of his own to bound about in.

3. Can you give this adorable dog a home?

He'd love a big toy basket to choose from and a garden of his own to bound about in. Photo: Dogs Trust

Dedicated adopters who could continue teaching Harry fun new skills, as well as offering him some consistency would be a dream come true.

4. Can you give this adorable dog a home?

Dedicated adopters who could continue teaching Harry fun new skills, as well as offering him some consistency would be a dream come true. Photo: Dogs Trust

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
DogsDog Friendly SussexDogs Trust