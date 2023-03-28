Meet Harry – a bright, young Lurcher who is up for adoption and looking for a new home.

Dogs Trust Shoreham have said the spirited three-year-old is full of beans! With an energetic nature and busy brain, he’s hoping to find a family who are just as active as he is, and who would be keen to get involved in some reward-based training.

Harry feels at his best when given the opportunity to express his energy. He especially enjoys enriching activities such as gnawing on a long-lasting chew,

learning new skills, exploring on his walks and most importantly – playing with his toys!

Toys are of huge value to Harry. Not only does he love to play, but he also uses them as an

outlet for coping with frustration or worry. He’d love a big toy basket to choose from and a garden of his own to bound about in.

While Harry does need to be the only pet at home, he has been doing brilliantly with his training around other dogs and is happy to have walking buddies with

other canines of a calm temperament.

The youngest members of his family will need to be of secondary-school age.

Dedicated adopters who could continue teaching Harry fun new skills, as well as offering him some consistency would be a dream come true.

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Harry, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at the Shoreham centre, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

