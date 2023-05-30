Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give adorable Max a loving home?

Meet Max – ‘a big goofball’ who is up for adoption and looking for a loving home in Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 30th May 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:44 BST

Dogs Trust Shoreham said Max will ‘forever keep you entertained’.

Highly energetic and with bundles of character, the playful Pointer cross is seeking equally active adopters who can fill his life with fun and adventure.

At one-year-old, Max is still just a youngster, and having already experienced lots of change in his early life, he does have a sensitive side.

His dream come true would be to find an experienced family who have plenty of time to dedicate to him, including supporting him with some additional training.

He’s incredibly smart and enjoys learning new things, so he has tonnes of potential to make some great progress.

Socialising with other dogs is an area in which Max may require some guidance— he enjoys meeting other canines but hasn’t quite grasped the art of ‘doggy-etiquette’.

While he works on building up his social skills, his family will need to walk him in quieter areas, where he can avoid bumping into lots of other dogs.

Max will need to be the only pet, living in an adult-only home, and will need a garden of his own so that he can regularly stretch his long legs.

He will relish an enriching lifestyle, with a family who can offer long, peaceful walks, mental stimulation, and endless games of fetch in the garden!

If you live within a two-hours drive to Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre and have a keen interest in reward-based training, then Max would love to hear from you.

To begin your online application, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Take a look at the adorable pictures of Max below.

