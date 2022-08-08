The friendly lady loves nothing more than spending quality time with her favourite people, receiving lots of love and affection.

She will be keen to get involved with everything you are doing, whether that is chilling out on the sofa, exploring when on fun adventures or spending the day sunbathing in the garden.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she is not lapping up all the attention, Millie likes to settle down on a cosy bed with a delicious long-lasting chew. A true foodie, Millie loves to do ‘sit’ or ‘paw’ in return for some tasty treats and has plenty of potential to learn new skills too.

Millie, a crossbreed at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a new home.

Despite her fun-loving character, the sweet six-year-old can be sensitive at times and is easily overwhelmed when there is lots going on around her. Her perfect home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, with an adult-only family who could offer her a consistent routine and plenty of their patience, as well as heaps of love.

Sociable amongst other canines of a calm and friendly nature, Millie can have walking buddies but would prefer to be the only pet at home, where she can be the main focus of her family.

An active family, who live a quieter lifestyle and have plenty of love to offer, may just be perfect for Millie.