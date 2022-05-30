The three-year-old can be shy when first meeting new people , so Rocky would love for his potential family to get to know him over several meetings at Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre.

Taking the time to build his trust will be worth the wait, as his carers have said that dedicated adopters will reap the rewards of a loving companion, who will relish every second by their side.

As well as spending quality time with his favourite people, Rocky enjoys playtime, solving food enrichment puzzles and exploring on relaxing walks in quieter areas.

Rocky, a dog at Dogs trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

The ‘super smart’ three-year-old thrives when learning new things. He is on the lookout for supportive adopters who could provide him with plenty of reward-based training to help him gain confidence, while also building on his general skills and behaviours.

Rocky must be the only dog at home and is also unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs or other small furry pets.

The youngest members of his family and any visitors to the home must be aged at least 14, and ideally, he would like a multi-person household so that there is always someone around to keep him company.

A garden of his own is essential and his dream come true would be a home where he has access to all areas, including the opportunity to share the bed with his family at night.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Rocky, or to find out about the other dogs at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call: 0303 003 0000.