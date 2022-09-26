Rex is looking for a new home.

The super-sweet Staffie has oodles of energy and an infectious ‘zest-for-life’.

Dogs Trust Shoreham said you will never fail to be entertained while watching him get up to his antics.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His favourite pastimes include chasing after a squeaky ball, seeking out treats in a food puzzle, or sniffing about on a relaxing walk.

While he is always keen to head off on an adventure, he particularly favours exploring the beach or the woods at quieter times of the day.

A perfect match for this fun-loving five-year-old would be a family who are just as active as he is, and who could provide him with the enriching lifestyle that he longs for. He loves to learn and would love his new family to continue his reward-based training to help to keep his busy brain stimulated.

While he’s lots of fun, Rex does have a sensitive side and can become easily overwhelmed when there’s lots going on around him.

A calm home environment would be ideal for him, and he’d best be suited to a family where any children are in their older teens.

He is looking to be the focus of his forever family, as the only pet in his new home.

A patient family who can allow him plenty of time to settle in and adjust to his new routine would be ideal.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated on Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.