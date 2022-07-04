The Chihuahua cross Boston Terriers have spent every moment of their lives in one another’s company, so they always like to know that the other is nearby and often look to one another for reassurance.

Just as affectionate with people as they are with each other, Tilly and Lulu love to cuddle their favourite humans on the sofa and are also partial to a lap to curl up on.

Despite their sociable characters, these sweet sisters can be sensitive at times and are particularly overwhelmed when faced with unfamiliarity.

A quieter home environment, away from the hustle and bustle of town centres or busy neighbourhoods would be ideal. They also require peaceful walks in less-frequented areas, and it is recommended to build their familiarity to new places gradually, rather than taking them on lots of varied adventures.

Avid sunbathers, the endearing eight-year-olds will need a garden of their own to relax in for times when they may not wish to venture too far for their walks.

Other than spending time with one another, the girls would rather not interact with other dogs. They must be the only pets at home, and the youngest members of their family and any visitors will need to be over the age of 16.

Ultimately, the perfect match for Tilly and Lulu would be adopters who are always around at home to keep them company and who can dedicate plenty of their time to them.

For more information about Tilly and Lulu, or to find out about the other dogs at the Shoreham Rehoming Centre, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming or call 0303 003 0000.