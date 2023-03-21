Meet Tyke – an ‘endearing chap’ with tonnes of character who is looking for a new home.

The 'handsome’ Shepherd cross Mastiff has a lot of love to give, and despite his big and bold appearance, can be sensitive at heart.

He is hopeful to find an understanding family who could offer him their patience, support him with some confidence building, and gradually introduce him to new experiences at his own pace.

Much more a fan of the quieter side of life, six-year-old Tyke will appreciate being taken to secluded walking locations, where he can investigate a regular route.

His dream come true would be to lead a peaceful lifestyle, relishing the simple luxuries of a home to call his own, while spending quality time with his favourite people.

Tyke’s carers said that his playful side blossoms once he has developed a bond with you.

A spokesperson for Dogs Trust said: “He’ll be a joy to watch as he turns into an over-grown puppy with his toys, chasing them around or throwing them in the air.

“He’ll also enjoy splashing about in the water and has taken a liking to the on-site fountains where he likes to run to and from the sprinkling jets!”

The affectionate side to Tyke’s character may take a little time to earn but once he knows you well, he’ll enjoy leaning into your side for a fuss, and the love and loyalty you’ll receive will truly be worth the wait.

The youngest members of Tyke’s new family will need to be in their later teens, and he will need to be the only pet at home.

If you think you could offer a spot on the sofa to a big softie with a heart of gold, then Dogs Trust said Tyke would love to hear from you.

To find out more about him, or any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across the nation.

Its Shoreham centre is situated on Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

