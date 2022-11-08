At 12-years-old, Arnie may be a senior gentleman, but he still has a spring in his step and a zest for life that is infectious.

Dogs Trust Shoreham said Arnie is ‘a real explorer’, so his new owners will find lots of joy in watching him snuffle around on walks.

The Jack Russell Terrier can be shy at first when making new friends, but give him time, and soon you will see his cheeky and affectionate character shine through.

Arnie is looking for a home.

While he is still up for fun and is quite active, after a few games of fetch in the garden and an afternoon adventure, he likes to spend his time snoozing on a cosy bed or chilling out with a tasty treat.

Arnie would need a quiet and peaceful adult-only home, where he can settle in and take each day as it comes.

As he is entering his golden years, Arnie would also prefer a home that doesn’t have too many steps inside and outside.

Much more a fan of his people pals than he is of other canines, Arnie would prefer to avoid other dogs while out on walks and would need to the only pet in the house so he can get all the love and attention to himself.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.