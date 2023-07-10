Meet Lemmy – a fun-loving Terrier cross who is looking for a new home.

When he’s not showing off all his favourite tricks, you’ll often find this Terrier cross chasing about after a tennis ball or investigating on a scent-filled adventure, Dogs Trust Shoreham said.

Despite being a mature dog at eight-years-old, Lemmy still has plenty of energy! He is hoping to find equally active adopters who can offer him playtime in the garden, enriching walks, and lots of reward-based training to keep his busy brain stimulated.

While this super smart boy is great fun to be around, he’s also a sensitive soul and will need gentle guidance and lots of patience from his new family.

Building up his trust may take a little while, but once you’ve made friends with him, he’ll be a playful and interactive companion who’ll relish spending quality time with you.

Much more a fan of his people pals, Lemmy needs to be the only pet, in an adult-only household, without any visiting children or too many visitors in general.

A garden of his own is essential and he’d much prefer quieter walking areas, away from the hustle and bustle, or where there are lots of other dogs roaming.

He’s a good boy when travelling in the car, which is a great benefit if needing to drive him to more remote locations.

If you are a patient dog-lover with experience and an interest in reward-based training, then Lemmy may just be the dog for you.

To find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming, or to begin the virtual adoption process, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

