Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Could you give this adorable Borzoi a loving home?

Meet Zara – a ‘gentle and elegant’ Borzoi who is looking for a new home.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Dogs Trust Shoreham said if dogs were human, Zara would be a princess!

The beautiful Borzoi is a ‘gentle and elegant lady’, who turns heads wherever she goes.

However, the fabulous three-year-old isn’t always fond of such attention, and prefers to keep a low-profile, getting to know people at her own pace.

Offering plenty of patience and a calm approach is certainly the way to Zara’s heart, and once you’ve earned her trust, her carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say that she’ll make for the most loyal and loving companion.

A popular pooch amongst the staff who work with her, Zara’s favourite friends say she will show you her affection by leaning into your legs for a fuss, or resting her head on your lap, while drifting off to sleep!

Sensitive in her nature, Zara’s ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where the youngest members of her family are in their secondary-school years.

She will need to be the only pet at home, and go for her daily outings in less-frequented areas at quieter times of the day. A garden of her own is essential so that she can stretch her long legs and regularly enjoy an off-lead zoom about.

Zara much prefers being around her people pals than spending time alone, so will need a family who are always around at home to keep her company.

Ultimately, this adorable dog is one who enjoys life’s simple luxuries— a sofa to snooze on and cuddles from her favourite people will help to keep her tail wagging!

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Zara, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at the Shoreham centre, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

