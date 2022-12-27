Meet Arnie – a fun-loving Jack Russell Terrier with an ‘infectious’ zest for life.

Meet Arnie – a fun-loving Jack Russell Terrier with an ‘infectious’ zest for life who is looking for a home.

At 12-years-old, Arnie may be an older pooch, but he still has a spring in his step and a lot of love to offer.

His new owners will find lots of joy in watching him snuffle around on walks as he is a real explorer.

Arnie can be shy at first when making new friends, but give him time, and soon you will see his cheeky and affectionate character shine through.

Proving that you can ‘teach an old dog new tricks’, he has come on leaps and bounds since arriving in Dogs Trust Shoreham’s care and has learnt lots of new skills, such as wearing his muzzle for the vets and ‘settle’.

While he is still up for fun and is quite active, after a few games of fetch in the garden and an afternoon adventure, he likes to spend his time snoozing on a cosy bed or chilling out with a tasty treat.

Arnie would need a quiet and peaceful adult-only home, where he can settle in and take each day as it comes.

As he is entering his golden years, Arnie would also prefer a home that does not have too many steps inside and outside.

Much more a fan of his people pals than he is of other canines, Arnie would prefer to avoid other dogs while out on walks and would need to the only pet in the house so he can get all the love and attention to himself.

If you could offer Arnie a relaxing retirement home and a lap to curl up on, or you would like to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across the nation.

