Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
6 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Lurcher brothers who have been at a rescue centre for more than a year need a home

A bonded pair of dogs at a Sussex animal rescue have been searching for a home together for more than a year.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:28 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT

Brothers Scoobie and Yogi have been in the care of charity Rescue Remedies, near Horley, since October 2021, but sadly still have yet to find a home.

Described by their foster carer as ‘lounging lurchers’, they are ‘experts at giving cuddles’ and seem to think they are lap dogs, despite their size.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair are fondly known for their ability to steal items in their foster home. Things that have been found in their bed so far, according to their foster carer, include pans, slippers, trainers and hats – however, they are always happy to ‘surrender their prizes’.

Most Popular
A bonded pair of dogs at a Sussex animal rescue have been searching for a home together for more than a year.
A bonded pair of dogs at a Sussex animal rescue have been searching for a home together for more than a year.
A bonded pair of dogs at a Sussex animal rescue have been searching for a home together for more than a year.

Scoobie and Yogi’s relationship is ‘so special’ and the two share a very strong bond – so they must be rehomed together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They cannot live with cats or small animals and will also chase smaller dogs due to their breed traits and their potential past being used to hunt rabbits, indicated by scarring on their faces.

The rescue said Scoobie and Yogi are a ‘joyful, affectionate pair’ and meet new people with curiosity and calmness.

Scoobie and Yogi are currently in foster in London, but are being rehomed with Rescue Remedies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scoobie and Yogi
Scoobie and Yogi
Scoobie and Yogi

If you could welcome these adorable brothers into your home, find more information on their profiles.

Anyone applying for a dog through the charity is urged to read the homing requirements carefully.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here to see more dogs at Rescue Remedies looking for a home in Sussex.

DogsSussex