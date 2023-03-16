A bonded pair of dogs at a Sussex animal rescue have been searching for a home together for more than a year.

Brothers Scoobie and Yogi have been in the care of charity Rescue Remedies, near Horley, since October 2021, but sadly still have yet to find a home.

Described by their foster carer as ‘lounging lurchers’, they are ‘experts at giving cuddles’ and seem to think they are lap dogs, despite their size.

The pair are fondly known for their ability to steal items in their foster home. Things that have been found in their bed so far, according to their foster carer, include pans, slippers, trainers and hats – however, they are always happy to ‘surrender their prizes’.

Scoobie and Yogi’s relationship is ‘so special’ and the two share a very strong bond – so they must be rehomed together.

They cannot live with cats or small animals and will also chase smaller dogs due to their breed traits and their potential past being used to hunt rabbits, indicated by scarring on their faces.

The rescue said Scoobie and Yogi are a ‘joyful, affectionate pair’ and meet new people with curiosity and calmness.

Scoobie and Yogi are currently in foster in London, but are being rehomed with Rescue Remedies.

Scoobie and Yogi

If you could welcome these adorable brothers into your home, find more information on their profiles.

Anyone applying for a dog through the charity is urged to read the homing requirements carefully.

