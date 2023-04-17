Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Meet Jasper – a 'thriving' senior dog who is looking for a home

Meet Jasper – a sweet, senior gentleman who still has a spring in his step and is looking for a new home.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Thirteen and thriving, the fun-loving Crossbreed hasn't lost his adventurous side – despite his age.

Jasper’s foster carers say he loves his daily outings and will cease any opportunity for a sniff or zoom around!

The senior dog prefers a gentle approach without too much pressure when making friends, but he becomes a ‘snuggly sweetheart’ once you’ve built up a bond.

Most Popular
His dream come true would be to find a relaxing home, where he could fully relish the luxuries that his retirement years have to offer.

A multi-carer home will be perfect, as Jasper much prefers to have company than spending time alone.

Dogs Trust Shoreham said he would even make an excellent ‘working from home’ office dog as, being a laid-back chap, he’ll feel more than content with the occasional belly rub, chilling on his bed next to your desk, and joining you on your break for a game of fetch in the garden!

The youngest members of Jasper’s family should be of secondary-school age, and he will need to be the only pet in his new abode.

However, he is happy to mooch on his walks with canine friends who are much like himself— easygoing and calm in nature.

To find out more about Jasper, or any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham centre is situated on Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

