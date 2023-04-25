Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Meet Lenny - a senior dog with a spring in his step and a heart of gold

Meet Lenny – a gentle older dog with ‘a heart of gold’ who is looking for a new home.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

The senior shepherd crossbreed still has a spring in his step and adores his walks.

His carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say that he’s been loving the warmer spring weather, and makes regular trips to the beach for a dip in the sea!

He’s keen to find a forever family who could take him exploring on quieter walks, and then chill out with him on the sofa once back at home.

Meet Lenny – a gentle older dog with ‘a heart of gold’ who is looking for a new home.

The adorable chap highly values his human friendships and is seeking a best buddy who he can share all his favourite hobbies with.

Affectionate in his nature, Lenny likes to lean into your legs for a gentle fuss, or settle himself down, while laying by your side.

At nine-years-old, this handsome German Shepherd cross Staffie has now entered his senior years and is looking for a home where he can relish life’s simple luxuries.

He dreams of somewhere relaxing, with a cosy bed to snooze on and a garden of his own to play in, as—despite his age—Lenny still has lots of puppy-like tendencies and loves to bound around after his toys or run about like a big goofball!

LennyLenny
Lenny

Lenny will need to be the only pet at home and the youngest members of his family should be over the age of 17.

For more information about Lenny, or any of the other dogs up for adoption at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

