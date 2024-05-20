Dogs Trust said Lola is bound to thrive in a calm and peaceful home, where she could settle in at her own pace, without too much pressure.

She’s also keen to find a patient, adult-only family, who could take the time to get to know her gradually.

Lola entered the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham more than 440 days ago with lots of anxieties, but her carers say that she’s as bright as a button and has been making incredible progress with her confidence recently.

The four-year-old would love to find active adopters, who have an interest in reward-based training so Lola can continue achieving her goals and using her smart brain.

She’s a big foodie, which is very beneficial when it comes to teaching her.

Investigating the woods on a long-line is one of Lola’s most-loved pastimes, and she’s keen to join a family who share her passion for quieter walks, away from the hustle and bustle of busy town centres or dog parks.

Lola must be the only pet in her new home, and a garden of her own would be preferred so that she could enjoy a good, off-lead run about.

Regional Centre Manager Adel Burnett said: “While she’s an independent-natured girl, once you’ve earned her trust, Lola will make for a loyal and loving companion, who’ll become increasingly affectionate and enjoy gentle fusses. We hope she finds her forever home soon!”

For more information about Lola, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

1 . 'Sweet' Shar Pei seeks loving home after more than a year in kennels Lola Photo: Dogs Trust

