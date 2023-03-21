Edit Account-Sign Out
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 17 adorable dogs are all looking for a loving home

With so many breeds to choose from when considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, why not opt for a rescue dog?

By Megan Baker
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT

Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue is located near Gatwick in Horley and rehomes across Sussex.

Each of these dogs at the rescue are currently looking for a loving home – could you be the one to give that to them?

You can find out more about them on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

These 15 adorable dogs are looking for loving homes

Mercia is a 'bouncy' and 'lovely natured' Rottweiler cross Lurcher. One of her walkers at the rescue centre described her as 'delightful' and full of character and joy. She is unsure of other dogs but is well-behaved on the lead and happy to let other canines pass while out on a walk. She will make someone a great, and very sweet, companion.

1. Mercia - four years old

Mercia is a 'bouncy' and 'lovely natured' Rottweiler cross Lurcher. One of her walkers at the rescue centre described her as 'delightful' and full of character and joy. She is unsure of other dogs but is well-behaved on the lead and happy to let other canines pass while out on a walk. She will make someone a great, and very sweet, companion.

Lenny is a lurcher who has proved a great companion on his regular foster breaks. He loves all people and is a gentle soul. He walks with slack leads and rarely pulls. He enjoys nothing more than lying around surrounded by people. He is opportunistic when it comes to food.

2. Lenny - seven years old

Lenny is a lurcher who has proved a great companion on his regular foster breaks. He loves all people and is a gentle soul. He walks with slack leads and rarely pulls. He enjoys nothing more than lying around surrounded by people. He is opportunistic when it comes to food.

Penny is a Staffie cross. She’s a sweet dog who was previously used for breeding. She is lovely on walks and enjoys walking with other dogs. She puts her paws around you for hugs and loves affection.

3. Penny - five years old

Penny is a Staffie cross. She's a sweet dog who was previously used for breeding. She is lovely on walks and enjoys walking with other dogs. She puts her paws around you for hugs and loves affection.

Scoobs was born in Spain and spent time in a UK foster home but is now looking for a family of his own. He is good with other dogs and needs an experienced, active home. Scoobs is neutered, chipped, and fully vaccinated.

4. Scoobs - two years old

Scoobs was born in Spain and spent time in a UK foster home but is now looking for a family of his own. He is good with other dogs and needs an experienced, active home. Scoobs is neutered, chipped, and fully vaccinated.

