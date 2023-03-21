1 . Mercia - four years old

Mercia is a 'bouncy' and 'lovely natured' Rottweiler cross Lurcher. One of her walkers at the rescue centre described her as 'delightful' and full of character and joy. She is unsure of other dogs but is well-behaved on the lead and happy to let other canines pass while out on a walk. She will make someone a great, and very sweet, companion. Photo: Rescue Remedies