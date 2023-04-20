2 . Seth - crossbreed

Rommie Rescue Sussex said Seth is super affectionate and playful once he gets to know you. His two favourite things to do include playing with his toys and snoozing with his head against or on your lap. He'll often greet you by bringing you a toy when you come into the house. He can be nervous about new people coming into the house, but is improving and, with time and treats, slowly gets used to them. He requires some reactivity training as he can react to dogs on walks, or when they walk past the house. Photo: Rommie Rescue Sussex