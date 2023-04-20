There are so many rescue dogs in need of homes across Sussex – take a look below at the adorable pups hoping to be adopted soon.
Rommie Rescue Sussex is an organisation which, as well as rescuing and rehoming dogs from the UK, helps pups from Romania which has ‘a massive stray problem’.
Many of these dogs have had difficult pasts but are now looking for somebody to give them a loving home.
Each of the dogs below are up for adoption – if you are interested in taking one of them home, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Rommie Rescue Sussex and its network of foster carers.
1. Penny - two year old Cockapoo
Penny is an active and playful young dog. She is being rehomed as she has not thrived in her previous environment with young children. She is initially anxious around new people having been handled a bit roughly in the past but, once she gets to know you, she is very loving and loyal. Penny needs an experienced home who will continue her training. She can live with another calm dog and older children, but cannot live with cats. Photo: Rommie Rescue Sussex
2. Seth - crossbreed
Rommie Rescue Sussex said Seth is super affectionate and playful once he gets to know you. His two favourite things to do include playing with his toys and snoozing with his head against or on your lap. He'll often greet you by bringing you a toy when you come into the house. He can be nervous about new people coming into the house, but is improving and, with time and treats, slowly gets used to them. He requires some reactivity training as he can react to dogs on walks, or when they walk past the house. Photo: Rommie Rescue Sussex
3. Honey - six year old crossbreed
The rescue says Honey is a beautiful girl and would make a great companion. She has a lovely nature and adores human company, but can be a little nervous to start with, especially around men - however, it doesn’t take her long to trust. She can be rehomed with cats, having lived with them previously, and older children. She is looking for a home with lots of love and exercise but not too many treats as she is currently overweight and needs a sensible diet! Photo: Rommie Rescue Sussex
4. Bella - nine year old crossbreed
Bella was adopted when she was a puppy but is sadly being rehomed as she has become reactive to visiting children and does not get on with the resident dog. She can, however, live with cats. Bella is an affectionate girl once she gets to know you and would prefer to live in a quiet home. She is house trained and is fine being left alone for a few hours. Photo: Rommie Rescue Sussex