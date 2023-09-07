3 . Amber - seven year old Labradoodle

Amber is super-friendly and wants everyone to be her friend! She is sociable with other dogs but doesn't know when to stop playing, so she would be best living with a 'robust' friend, Raystede said. She cannot, however, live with cats as she likes to chase them! Any children in the home will need to be older teenagers as Amber can become too excitable around younger ones. Her favourite thing to do is swim. Photo: Raystede