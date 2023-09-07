Take a look at the dogs currently up for adoption at Raystede, based in Ringmer, near Lewes.
The rescue centre has a variety of dogs of different breeds, shapes and sizes up for adoption, including a Labradoodle, Siberian Huskies, Lurchers and Spaniels.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Barney - ten month old Shih Tzu
Barney is a lively youngster who enjoys his walks. As a new arrival, he is still settling in and awaiting assessment, so not much is known about him. He hasn't lived with children and needs training around dogs. He is housetrained and is fine when left alone for short periods, although he prefers company. Photo: Raystede
2. Ollie - nine year old Staffie
Ollie is another new arrival who is awaiting further assessment, although his history suggests that he's a sweet, friendly boy. He may prefer to be the only dog in the home but he is happy to greet other canines when out on walks. He has lived with cats and children and is fine when left alone for short periods. He is currently under vet care for sore skin. Photo: Raystede
3. Amber - seven year old Labradoodle
Amber is super-friendly and wants everyone to be her friend! She is sociable with other dogs but doesn't know when to stop playing, so she would be best living with a 'robust' friend, Raystede said. She cannot, however, live with cats as she likes to chase them! Any children in the home will need to be older teenagers as Amber can become too excitable around younger ones. Her favourite thing to do is swim. Photo: Raystede
4. Luna - five year old Border Collie
Luna is a friendly, lively dog who is generally sociable with other dogs. She could possibly live with calm older children, and is awaiting assessment with cats. She is house trained but is not used to being left alone. She is terrified of loud noises. Photo: Raystede