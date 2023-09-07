BREAKING
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies are looking for loving homes - including a Labradoodle, Shih Tzu, and Husky 🐶

Could you give a loving home to an adorable dog at a Sussex rescue centre?
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:27 BST

Take a look at the dogs currently up for adoption at Raystede, based in Ringmer, near Lewes.

The rescue centre has a variety of dogs of different breeds, shapes and sizes up for adoption, including a Labradoodle, Siberian Huskies, Lurchers and Spaniels.

Visit the charity's website to find out more about each of the dogs below and to enquire about adopting.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

You can find more news from Dog Friendly Sussex here.

Barney is a lively youngster who enjoys his walks. As a new arrival, he is still settling in and awaiting assessment, so not much is known about him. He hasn't lived with children and needs training around dogs. He is housetrained and is fine when left alone for short periods, although he prefers company.

Ollie is another new arrival who is awaiting further assessment, although his history suggests that he's a sweet, friendly boy. He may prefer to be the only dog in the home but he is happy to greet other canines when out on walks. He has lived with cats and children and is fine when left alone for short periods. He is currently under vet care for sore skin.

Amber is super-friendly and wants everyone to be her friend! She is sociable with other dogs but doesn't know when to stop playing, so she would be best living with a 'robust' friend, Raystede said. She cannot, however, live with cats as she likes to chase them! Any children in the home will need to be older teenagers as Amber can become too excitable around younger ones. Her favourite thing to do is swim.

Luna is a friendly, lively dog who is generally sociable with other dogs. She could possibly live with calm older children, and is awaiting assessment with cats. Terrified of loud noises. Luna is house trained but is not used to being left alone. She is terrified of loud noises.

