1 . Daisy and Mae - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Daisy and Mae must be rehomed together. Their previous history suggests they are not used to walking or socialising, and they can become very overwhelmed. The pair seek a lot of physical reassurance and will require lots of company. They would be best as only dogs in the home, and cannot live with cats. They are housetrained and can be left for short periods of time. They will require an understanding, quiet home with a nice garden to explore until they feel brave enough to explore outside of the home. Once confident they are busy, active and fun little dogs! Photo: Raystede