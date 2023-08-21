BREAKING
Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies are looking for loving homes - including a Labradoodle, Siberian Huskies, Lurchers and Spaniels 🐶

Could you give a loving home to an adorable dog at a Sussex rescue centre?
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

Take a look at the dogs currently up for adoption at Raystede, based in Ringmer, near Lewes.

The rescue centre has a variety of dogs of different breeds, shapes and sizes up for adoption, including a Labradoodle, Siberian Huskies, Lurchers and Spaniels.

Visit the charity's website to find out more about each of the dogs below and to enquire about adopting.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

You can find more news from Dog Friendly Sussex here.

1. Daisy and Mae - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Daisy and Mae must be rehomed together. Their previous history suggests they are not used to walking or socialising, and they can become very overwhelmed. The pair seek a lot of physical reassurance and will require lots of company. They would be best as only dogs in the home, and cannot live with cats. They are housetrained and can be left for short periods of time. They will require an understanding, quiet home with a nice garden to explore until they feel brave enough to explore outside of the home. Once confident they are busy, active and fun little dogs! Photo: Raystede

2. Amber - seven year old Labradoodle

Amber is super-friendly and wants everyone to be her friend! She is sociable with other dogs but doesn't know when to stop playing, so she would be best living with a 'robust' friend, Raystede said. She cannot, however, live with cats as she likes to chase them! Any children in the home will need to be older teenagers as Amber can become too excitable around younger ones. Her favourite thing to do is swim. Photo: Raystede

3. Bailey - three year old Cavachon

Bailey's previous history suggests he is a sensitive boy who can be worried by some strangers and loud noises. Despite being playful and active, he is shy around other dogs but gets on well with canines his own size, so he may be able to live another calm pooch. He cannot live with cats and is worried by young children. Bailey is currently undergoing vet care for itchy skin which will require management and further treatment. Raystede said he will require a lot of company and support to bring out his fun, cheeky side! Photo: Raystede

4. Dory - five year old Cocker Spaniel

Dory is a very sweet girl but is sadly nervous and worried by noise, sudden movements and any activity. She has had little exposure to outside world so will require a lot of patience and support. She is very scared of children and must live in an adult-only home. Dory is morbidly obese so she will need a strict eating regime. She may be best as theR only dog in the home. Photo: Raystede

