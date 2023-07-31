4 . Ruby - two year old Lurcher

Ruby is a friendly, bouncy girl who is just so excited about life, Raystede has said. She will need to be the only pet in the home and could live with older teenagers. Ruby requires training in her new home and her adopters will be supported in learning skills to manage Ruby's frustrated behaviours around other dogs, as she can bark and lunge. She loves to learn and is very playful, she would love a large garden to zoom around in, and it must be secure, with high fencing, as she can easily jump 6ft . She would like a home with owners who are around often to keep her company. Photo: Raystede