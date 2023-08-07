Codie arrived at Dogs Trust's Shoreham centre from a hoarding situation. Due to his very sheltered life and shy nature, he is looking for adopters who are happy to adopt him knowing he will not be confident and able to do 'typical doggy activities' in the early days. Despite this, his cheeky and playful nature is starting to show. Toys are his favourite and they have been essential in building Codie's confidence around people - squeaky toys, balls and teddies are the most fun. Codie is currently unfamiliar and nervous of lead walking so a large secure garden is essential. He will need to live with another dog with a calm nature and who will be a good role model to help Codie build in confidence. It is essential that his new home is a quiet environment as he is not used to home life. Codie is able to share his new home with children over 14 but is unable to live with cats or other small animals.Cody will take time to adjust to his new home and patience and understanding are essential qualities for his new family, helping him build his confidence will be a very rewarding experience for the right adopters. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Dolly - five year old Collie cross
Dogs Trust said Dolly is a very sweet shy girl who is just starting to show the team her adorable character. She arrived at the centre after leaving a hoarding situation and, due to her very sheltered life and nervous temperament, she is looking for adopters who are happy to adopt her knowing she will not be confident and able to do typical doggy activities in the early days. Dolly is unfamiliar with lead walking so a large secure garden is essential. She will need to live with another dog who has a calm nature that will be a good role model and will provide company for her. Dolly is able to share her new home with children over 16 but is unable to live with cats or other small animals. Her favourite thing is food and she loves food based enrichment, which has helped Dolly to form a bond with her favourite people. Dolly will be a perfect match for someone who has a quiet home environment and is happy to allow her to explore and settle in her own time. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. May - three year old Siberian Husky
May has been described as a 'happy-go-lucky lady with a friendly nature'. She’s a young dog with a lot of energy and a real zest for life, so is seeking an active home with adopters who can keep her busy with a life full of adventure. Not only will she love to explore, but super-smart May will enjoy engaging in fun, reward-based training. She already knows a few of her basic commands but has tonnes of potential to learn more tricks, as well as working on some life-skills. For example, May can become frustrated when seeing other dogs out and about but seems to calm down if walking at a distance, and with her handler doing some ‘focus work’ with her. It would be hugely beneficial to continue gradually building up her social skills with other canines once she’s settled in at home. May will need to be the only pet at home and requires a garden of her own, so that she can bound around to her hearts content! She can live with secondary-school aged children, who could be sensible around her, while also confident around big and bouncy dogs. Dogs Trust added: "May is a lovely dog who is a joy to be around." Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Reggy - one year old crossbreed
Reggy is a fun-loving, excitable boy with bundles of energy. Friendly to all who he meets, his excitement may get the better of him and he can forget his manners at times. Due to this, Dogs Trust feels he would best be suited to an active family, living with older teens who are confident around larger breeds. Reggy loves his walks but can be strong when he wants to be and will need to stay on his lead due to his lack in confidence around other dogs. His adopters will need to be able to manage his size and strength and choose quieter walking areas while they support him with his doggie social skills. He must be the only pet at home and a secure garden of his own is essential. Poor Reggy was found as a stray but, during his time at Dogs Trust, has shown that he is a big softie at heart and loves nothing more than spending quality time with his favourite people. Photo: Dogs Trust