3 . May - three year old Siberian Husky

May has been described as a 'happy-go-lucky lady with a friendly nature'. She’s a young dog with a lot of energy and a real zest for life, so is seeking an active home with adopters who can keep her busy with a life full of adventure. Not only will she love to explore, but super-smart May will enjoy engaging in fun, reward-based training. She already knows a few of her basic commands but has tonnes of potential to learn more tricks, as well as working on some life-skills. For example, May can become frustrated when seeing other dogs out and about but seems to calm down if walking at a distance, and with her handler doing some ‘focus work’ with her. It would be hugely beneficial to continue gradually building up her social skills with other canines once she’s settled in at home. May will need to be the only pet at home and requires a garden of her own, so that she can bound around to her hearts content! She can live with secondary-school aged children, who could be sensible around her, while also confident around big and bouncy dogs. Dogs Trust added: "May is a lovely dog who is a joy to be around." Photo: Dogs Trust