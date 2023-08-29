1 . Peppa - two year old Springer Spaniel

Peppa is looking for a new home with her own garden to run around and play in. Peppa is a timid girl who is unhappy meeting other dogs on her walks and so will need a home with a low dog populated area where she has the space from them she needs. She loves her favourite people once she has got to know them, and can share her new home with children who are over 16. Peppa is unable to live with other dogs or any other animals. Peppa is a very sweet girl who is starting to come out of her shell more, who just needs some time to explore her new surroundings. She is looking for patient owners who will give her the time she needs. Peppa is also looking for owners who can help her build her confidence and continue her ongoing training. Her favourite thing is food and also loves a good chew to keep her busy. Peppa will be a perfect match for someone who has a quiet home environment and is happy to allow her to explore and settle in her own time. Photo: Dogs Trust