Peppa is looking for a new home with her own garden to run around and play in. Peppa is a timid girl who is unhappy meeting other dogs on her walks and so will need a home with a low dog populated area where she has the space from them she needs. She loves her favourite people once she has got to know them, and can share her new home with children who are over 16. Peppa is unable to live with other dogs or any other animals. Peppa is a very sweet girl who is starting to come out of her shell more, who just needs some time to explore her new surroundings. She is looking for patient owners who will give her the time she needs. Peppa is also looking for owners who can help her build her confidence and continue her ongoing training. Her favourite thing is food and also loves a good chew to keep her busy. Peppa will be a perfect match for someone who has a quiet home environment and is happy to allow her to explore and settle in her own time. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Rowan - six month old Akita cross Rottweiler
Rowan is an adorable and bouncy puppy, who will grow into a large boy. He is a fun pup who may be able to share his home with another dog, however he is unable to live with cats or other small pets or birds. Older secondary school children who are used to large dogs will be a good fit for Rowan. As Rowan is a young lad and still learning the ropes, he will benefit from adopters who are keen to carry on building up his skills with reward based training. He is currently having some investigations into a possible medical condition, which Dogs Trust said will be discussed in more detail after applying Rowan is such a sweet boy with a calming nature and lots of energy. He is super bright and loves to engage in his training in exchange for some tasty treats.. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Poppy - 13 year old Cocker Spaniel
Poppy is an active and lovable senior lady who is looking for her forever home. She could live with sensible older primary school children and another gentle pooch. She is looking for loving owners who can give her the best retirement years. Poppy is an easy going girl who loves a fuss from her human pals. She would love a happy home where she can enjoy her daily walks and a nice comfy spot on the sofa. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Codie - five year old Collie cross
Codie arrived at Dogs Trust's Shoreham centre from a hoarding situation. Due to his very sheltered life and shy nature, he is looking for adopters who are happy to adopt him knowing he will not be confident and able to do 'typical doggy activities' in the early days. Despite this, his cheeky and playful nature is starting to show. Toys are his favourite and they have been essential in building Codie's confidence around people - squeaky toys, balls and teddies are the most fun. Codie is currently unfamiliar and nervous of lead walking so a large secure garden is essential. He will need to live with another dog with a calm nature and who will be a good role model to help Codie build in confidence. It is essential that his new home is a quiet environment as he is not used to home life. Codie is able to share his new home with children over 14 but is unable to live with cats or other small animals.Cody will take time to adjust to his new home and patience and understanding are essential qualities for his new family, helping him build his confidence will be a very rewarding experience for the right adopters. Photo: Dogs Trust