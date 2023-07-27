May is described by Dogs Trust as a happy-go-lucky lady with a friendly nature! She’s a young dog with a lot of energy and a real zest for life, so is seeking an active home with adopters who can keep her busy with a life full of adventure. Not only will she love to explore, but super-smart May will enjoy engaging in fun, reward-based training. She already knows a few of her basic commands but has tonnes of potential to learn more tricks, as well as working on some life-skills. For example, May can become frustrated when seeing other dogs out and about but seems to calm down if walking at a distance, and with her handler doing some ‘focus work’ with her. It would be hugely beneficial to continue gradually building up her social skills with other canines once she’s settled in at home. May will need to be the only pet at home and requires a garden of her own, so that she can bound around to her hearts content! She can live with dog-savvy, secondary-school aged children, who could be sensible around her, while also confident around big and bouncy dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Reg - six year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross
Reg is a charismatic chap who is always looking for the next fun thing to get involved with. He’d love to join an active family, who could keep him busy with reward-based training, enrichment, and adventures! He will need to be the only pet at home and would enjoy a garden of his own so that he can have an off-lead run about, though this is not essential. While Reg may appear to be a little indifferent initially, if you offer him some tasty treats, or a game with his toys, it shouldn’t take too long to build up a bond. Once you’ve made friends, Reg will love nothing more than spending every second by your side. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Buster - 11 year old Bichon Frise
Dogs Trust said Buster the Bichon is an endearing, senior chap who steals the hearts of everyone he meets. While he is friendly in his nature and loves to be around his favourite people, he would best be suited to a home with secondary-school aged children who could be sensible around him. Buster has shown low-level resource guarding behaviours in the past, so his people pals should always ensure that they ‘swap’ any items that they are needing to take away from him. As a very people-oriented pooch, Buster does find alone-time challenging. He is seeking a multi-carer household, so that there’s always someone around to keep him company. Buster is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs but could potentially share his home with a well-suited canine chum pending several meets at our rehoming centre. Ideally, Buster would like a garden of his own as he likes to frequently go about his business! Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Apollo - three year old Siberian Husky cross
Apollo is a gorgeous, friendly three year old Husky cross, who is full of fun and love. He adores his toys and his all time favourite treat is cheese. Apollo is looking for a new home with a garden and it is essential his new family will be around to keep him company, as he struggles with separation anxiety. Although Apollo hasn't lived with another dog before, this may help him with his separation anxiety so the charity would love to find him a home with a doggy friend. Apollo can be strong on lead so will need adopters who are able to manage a larger dog, he is a good boy in the car and will love going out on lots of fun walking adventures with his new family. He is able to share his new home with a family with primary school aged children, however he is unable to live with cats or other small furry pets. Photo: Dogs Trust