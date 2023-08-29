Take a look at these adorable rescue dogs looking for homes in Sussex.
Are you thinking about welcoming a dog into your family? Each of these pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue, in Sussex, are looking for loving homes.
You can find out more about each of these adorable dogs on the rescue’s website, where you can also complete an application form if you’re interested in taking one of them home.
Rescue Remedies asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Queenie - five year old English Bulldog cross Frenchie
Queenie has been described by Rescue Remedies as 'a very sweet dog who has proven herself in foster'. Her carer said she 'delights and amuses' them in 'equal measure'. She loves playing with a tennis ball and will look at you with pleading eyes until you play with her! Queenie is more than ready for her forever home and will be a wonderful additional to family or someone looking for some loyal company and lots of cuddles. She has been 'excellent' with children - taking treats gently, walking side by side on the lead and providing lots of entertainment. She has a calm and serene energy about her, and is just as happy watching the television as she is playing or going out. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Pip - three year old Patterdale Terrier
Pip is a hit with the dog walkers at Rescue Remedies! He has quickly transformed from a shy dog to an affectionate and friendly pup who likes to give his favourite people kisses. He loves sniffing about on walks and is eager to please, especially if he gets treats in return! He would prefer a quieter household with a secure garden. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Barney - five years old
Barney is a Sharpei French Bulldog cross. He is a sweet, gentle boy who needs to be approached calmly on a first meeting. Once he knows you, you'll be his best friend! He loves cuddles and especially enjoys his walks - he always takes his time to sniff and potter about in between short bursts of energy. He has been described as 'a real gent' and will make for a calm and well-behaved companion.
4. Shebu and Coco - mother and daughter pair
Coco and her mother Sheba (German Shepherd cross Akitas) are a delightful, affectionate and friendly pair. They are very bonded and the charity said, on walks, the pair are constantly checking to see that the other is still there. They are very people friendly and loved being groomed in the paddock. Rescue Remedies said they have the capacity to be strong but walk very well on the lead.