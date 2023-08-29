1 . Queenie - five year old English Bulldog cross Frenchie

Queenie has been described by Rescue Remedies as 'a very sweet dog who has proven herself in foster'. Her carer said she 'delights and amuses' them in 'equal measure'. She loves playing with a tennis ball and will look at you with pleading eyes until you play with her! Queenie is more than ready for her forever home and will be a wonderful additional to family or someone looking for some loyal company and lots of cuddles. She has been 'excellent' with children - taking treats gently, walking side by side on the lead and providing lots of entertainment. She has a calm and serene energy about her, and is just as happy watching the television as she is playing or going out. Photo: Rescue Remedies