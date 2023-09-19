A German Shepherd, Staffies and lots of lovely Lurchers are among the dogs up for adoption at this Sussex animal rescue.
Each of these pups at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue, in Sussex, are looking for loving homes.
The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Hector - 11 month old Shar Pei cross
Poor Hector found himself running out of time in pounds at just ten months old. Rescue Remedies saved his life by offering a place in its care. Hector has a wonderful, calm character and adores being stroked. He’s very sweet, easy to walk and has a lovely temperament. Due to his young age, he still has multiple 'puppy behaviours' and has not experienced much in his short life, but deserves a loving home. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Lola - eight year old German Shepherd
Lola has a sad past, having been found with her deceased owner. Now in Rescue Remedies care, she is beginning to come out of her shell but still has some nervous tendencies. She requires a little reassurance occasionally and will stand close and touch your hand with her nose to comfort herself. She has been described as a 'lovely girl' who has many German Shepherd tendencies, including intelligence and friendliness. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Lexi - five year old American Bulldog
Lexi is looking for a home with her best friend Rosie. They are a lovely gentle, easy-going and friendly pair of dogs. They walk really well, and don't pull at all. Lexi is quiet and calm and Rosie finds her a reassuring presence. They are very well trained and well behaved, and have been described as 'the sweetest dogs'. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. Rosie - ten year old Staffie
Rosie is looking for a home with her best friend Lexi. They are a lovely gentle, easy-going and friendly pair of dogs. They walk really well, and don't pull at all. Lexi is quiet and calm and Rosie finds her a reassuring presence. They are very well trained and well behaved, and have been described as 'the sweetest dogs'. Photo: Rescue Remedies