Mario was found living in a shed with another dog before being rescued. He was very skinny and had an eye infection and matted fur. The RSPCA said, despite his past, he is the friendliest, happiest little dog you can meet! He wants to say hello to everyone and loves fuss and attention. Mario will need a little training and will need housetraining. He enjoys playing with toys, especially a soft one and likes to throw them around. Mario is good with other dogs and has made lots of new doggie friends at the shelter. He can be a little vocal when he sees other dogs out an about as he wants to say hello to them all! Mario could live with children eight years or older who are used to dogs. He will need his own garden to help with training. Photo: RSPCA
2. Mini - six to 12 month old Belgian Malinois
Mini is a very energetic and enthusiastic young Malinois. Being such a clever and energetic breed, Mini is looking for an active home with owners who are passionate and have experience with positive, reward based training. She is sociable with other dogs and has made several friends at the rescue centre, however, the RSPCA added that she can become vocal when she sees dogs and when she was younger, did show signs of resource guarding around other dogs. She has been learning scent work and has been doing some basic agility suitable for her age. This has proven to be very beneficial for Mini and ideally her new home would continue to provide her with a fun job. Mini can become quite boisterous when she is frustrated or over-excited, so she will need to live in an adult only household, where someone is around most of the day so she can learn it's okay to be alone. The affectionate Malinois' biggest loves are playing with toys and spending time with people. Her favourite game is playing with a tennis ball and she also loves playing in her paddling pool! Photo: RSPCA
3. Isla - eight year old Rottweiler cross German Shepherd
Isla loves people and enjoys learning new tricks. She is very well behaved in a home and is housetrained. She generally walks well on a lead but can be strong occasionally, so she will need potential adopters that are strong enough to cope with this. Isla has many dog friends at the centre but has reacted to smaller dogs in the past, and new owners should be comfortable with having a dog that can react occasionally. She can be easily managed with training but she is looking to be the only dog in the home at this time. Isla loves watching TV, country walks and snuggling up on the sofa. She can live with secondary school children and above, but cannot live with other pets. She must have a secure garden. Photo: RSPCA
4. Rodney - 17 month old Staffie
Rodney is a very enthusiastic, friendly, lively boy who is looking for someone experienced with young bull breeds. He wants to say hello to everyone he meets but not everyone appreciates his greeting behaviour (lots of licks and maybe a few nibbles). Rodney knows sit, paw and his name but would benefit from some further training. He enjoys playing with toys and loves his treats. Rodney is still being assessed with other dogs out and about but the RSPCA said he would likely prefer to be the only dog in his new home so that he can have all the attention. He cannot live with cats. Rodney is looking for an experienced, active, adult only home. He will need his own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA