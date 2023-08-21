2 . Mini - six to 12 month old Belgian Malinois

Mini is a very energetic and enthusiastic young Malinois. Being such a clever and energetic breed, Mini is looking for an active home with owners who are passionate and have experience with positive, reward based training. She is sociable with other dogs and has made several friends at the rescue centre, however, the RSPCA added that she can become vocal when she sees dogs and when she was younger, did show signs of resource guarding around other dogs. She has been learning scent work and has been doing some basic agility suitable for her age. This has proven to be very beneficial for Mini and ideally her new home would continue to provide her with a fun job. Mini can become quite boisterous when she is frustrated or over-excited, so she will need to live in an adult only household, where someone is around most of the day so she can learn it's okay to be alone. The affectionate Malinois' biggest loves are playing with toys and spending time with people. Her favourite game is playing with a tennis ball and she also loves playing in her paddling pool! Photo: RSPCA