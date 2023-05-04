Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
3 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs are looking for loving homes - including Cavachons, Lurchers, Terriers and Huskies

Take a look at these adorable dogs up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th May 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:36 BST

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.

The charity based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.

Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex and take a look at more adorable dogs and puppies looking for loving homes.

Candy (left) and Dolly (right) are a bonded mother and daughter pair who are currently settling in and awaiting further assessment. Candy is social with other dogs and children, while Dolly can be a little nervous initially and more vocal. They are both very active, busy dogs who like a lot of company. They can't live with cats but are housetrained and can be left alone for short periods.Both will require regular trips to the groomer and knowledge of their coat and eye care.

1. Candy and Dolly - four and seven year old Cavachons

Candy (left) and Dolly (right) are a bonded mother and daughter pair who are currently settling in and awaiting further assessment. Candy is social with other dogs and children, while Dolly can be a little nervous initially and more vocal. They are both very active, busy dogs who like a lot of company. They can't live with cats but are housetrained and can be left alone for short periods.Both will require regular trips to the groomer and knowledge of their coat and eye care. Photo: Raystede

Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine, however he is also a cheeky terrier! He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet. Stanley is currently receiving extra behavioural training support and has been responding really well to his learning sessions. Raystede said he is a great character but he will be a continued 'project' for any new home. He will require continued management, support and positive learning experiences over the long term within a new home. He will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks.

2. Stanley - six year old Parson Terrier

Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine, however he is also a cheeky terrier! He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet. Stanley is currently receiving extra behavioural training support and has been responding really well to his learning sessions. Raystede said he is a great character but he will be a continued 'project' for any new home. He will require continued management, support and positive learning experiences over the long term within a new home. He will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks. Photo: Raystede

Elsie is a bouncy, bundle of fun (and legs!) who is super playful and likes to make people laugh. She loves lounging on a sofa and meeting new people. She has been living with her friend Proki for the last two years, so the pair can be homed together or separately. She can live with another dog if suitably matched, but cannot live with cats or small animals.

3. Elsie - eight year old Lurcher

Elsie is a bouncy, bundle of fun (and legs!) who is super playful and likes to make people laugh. She loves lounging on a sofa and meeting new people. She has been living with her friend Proki for the last two years, so the pair can be homed together or separately. She can live with another dog if suitably matched, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede

Proki is a sweet gentleman who wants nothing more than an easy life with plenty of sofa snoozing and gentle walks in interesting areas. He has been living with Elsie for the past few years so they could be homed as a pair. He could possibly live with older children/teens as he adores all humans! Proki could live with another similar sized companion, and he enjoys meeting dogs out and about of all sizes. He cannot live with cats or small furries.

4. Proki - seven year old Greyhound

Proki is a sweet gentleman who wants nothing more than an easy life with plenty of sofa snoozing and gentle walks in interesting areas. He has been living with Elsie for the past few years so they could be homed as a pair. He could possibly live with older children/teens as he adores all humans! Proki could live with another similar sized companion, and he enjoys meeting dogs out and about of all sizes. He cannot live with cats or small furries. Photo: Raystede

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DogsSussexTerriersLewesRingmer