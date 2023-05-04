Take a look at these adorable dogs up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.
Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.
The charity based in Ringmer, Lewes, has plenty of adorable dogs for you to choose from if you are looking to welcome a loving companion into your home.
Please visit the Raystede website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Candy and Dolly - four and seven year old Cavachons
Candy (left) and Dolly (right) are a bonded mother and daughter pair who are currently settling in and awaiting further assessment. Candy is social with other dogs and children, while Dolly can be a little nervous initially and more vocal. They are both very active, busy dogs who like a lot of company. They can't live with cats but are housetrained and can be left alone for short periods.Both will require regular trips to the groomer and knowledge of their coat and eye care. Photo: Raystede
2. Stanley - six year old Parson Terrier
Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine, however he is also a cheeky terrier! He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet. Stanley is currently receiving extra behavioural training support and has been responding really well to his learning sessions. Raystede said he is a great character but he will be a continued 'project' for any new home. He will require continued management, support and positive learning experiences over the long term within a new home. He will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks. Photo: Raystede
3. Elsie - eight year old Lurcher
Elsie is a bouncy, bundle of fun (and legs!) who is super playful and likes to make people laugh. She loves lounging on a sofa and meeting new people. She has been living with her friend Proki for the last two years, so the pair can be homed together or separately. She can live with another dog if suitably matched, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede
4. Proki - seven year old Greyhound
Proki is a sweet gentleman who wants nothing more than an easy life with plenty of sofa snoozing and gentle walks in interesting areas. He has been living with Elsie for the past few years so they could be homed as a pair. He could possibly live with older children/teens as he adores all humans! Proki could live with another similar sized companion, and he enjoys meeting dogs out and about of all sizes. He cannot live with cats or small furries. Photo: Raystede