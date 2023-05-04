2 . Stanley - six year old Parson Terrier

Stanley is a sensitive soul that likes his routine, however he is also a cheeky terrier! He will need to be in an adult only home as the only pet. Stanley is currently receiving extra behavioural training support and has been responding really well to his learning sessions. Raystede said he is a great character but he will be a continued 'project' for any new home. He will require continued management, support and positive learning experiences over the long term within a new home. He will need his own secure garden to explore and play in, especially as he is not always feeling able to go out for walks. Photo: Raystede