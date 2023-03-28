1 . Mac - one year old bull-breed cross

Mac is a friendly, exuberant boy who is still very much a pup! Despite his young and playful temperament, Mac is a big boy who weighs around 34kg - the RSPCA said he just wants to be loved but sometimes doesn’t realise how big and strong he can be! Mac can be quite sound sensitive and a slightly stern or raised voice can be terrifying to him. He responds well to praise, physical contact and treats and is already learning new things. Mac likes toys, especially a rope or soft toy and will race around with them. Once he is fully assessed, he will be looking for an experienced, large breed owner. He will need an active home with someone prepared to put time into his training, and will need housetraining and his own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA