Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs at the RSPCA are looking for homes - including Poodles, Huskies and a German Shepherd
These adorable dogs are all up for adoption in Sussex – could you give one of them a loving home?
By Megan Baker
Published 16th Feb 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
There are so many dogs at RSPCA branches in and around Sussex looking for homes – could you welcome one of these pooches into your family?
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
Some of the dogs pictured are in care at RSPCA branches in neighbouring counties, but can be rehomed in Sussex. For more information, and to find out more about adopting one of the adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website.
Freddy is a very energetic, bouncy, busy boy! He knows sit and his name and enjoys his walks. He is an incredibly active boy who is looking for a home with someone who can match his energy. Freddy loves his toys and would happily play all day! He also loves his food and enjoys a puzzle feeder or kong. Freddy is great with other dogs and could live with one after suitable introductions at the shelter. He cannot live with cats or small animals or children. Freddy has exhibited resource guarding behaviours in his last home. He is ideally looking for someone who has previous experience of this or someone who is prepared to work with an RSPCA behaviourist to manage the behaviour in the home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Luca - 18 month old Lurcher
Luca is a new arrival who is still being assessed but the RSPCA said he is a very friendly, affectionate boy who knows how to sit and is learning his new name. He is very clean in his kennel so should be housetrained. Luca walks nicely on the lead but does have the occasional loopy Lurcher moment! He likes to play with toys, especially a soft, squeaky one. Luca has been very sociable with other dogs since being with us and has already made a few new doggie friends. He will need a home without cats or small furry animals. Photo: RSPCA
3. Erin - four month old Boxer cross
The RSPCA said Erin is an adorable, funny little troublemaker who is ready to find a new family. She is a clever girl who has already learnt her name, sit, paw, down and spin. She is learning to walk well on the lead but will need her confidence building on walks and she is quite noise sensitive. Erin loves her foster sister and would like to live with another playful, confident dog. She will need further socialising with other dogs. She, unfortunately, didn’t have the best start in life so would benefit from attending puppy classes to help learn some life skills. She loves to play and can be very boisterous especially when playing with other dogs. Erin loves her sleep especially if she can snuggle up with a human or dog. Photo: RSPCA
4. Moose - four year old Mastiff
'Big Moose', as his name suggests, is a big boy weighing more than 60kg. Despite his size he thinks he is a lap dog and likes to try and sit on you. Moose is a gentle giant who generally walks well on the lead and is happy to plod alongside you. He can get excited when meeting other dogs and can become strong on the lead at times. His new owners will need to be able to manage his strength if he becomes reactive. Moose has recently recovered from a cruciate ligament surgery and has recently been able to go on walks again. This means that he has become sensitive to things in his environment such as strangers, transport, abrupt noises, and extreme weather. He has been building confidence daily on and off site but his new owners will need to be prepared to expose him slowly to new surroundings which may mean building up to short walks once he is settled within his new family. Potential owners need to be aware that they will need to visit the shelter multiple times on a regular basis so Moose can form a bond before taking him home. He is looking for a small family so he is not overwhelmed by too many handlers. He cannot be rehomed in Chichester or Portsmouth. Photo: RSPCA