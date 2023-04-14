4 . Moose - four year old Mastiff

'Big Moose', as his name suggests, is a big boy weighing more than 60kg. Despite his size he thinks he is a lap dog and likes to try and sit on you. Moose is a gentle giant who generally walks well on the lead and is happy to plod alongside you. He can get excited when meeting other dogs and can become strong on the lead at times. His new owners will need to be able to manage his strength if he becomes reactive. Moose has recently recovered from a cruciate ligament surgery and has recently been able to go on walks again. This means that he has become sensitive to things in his environment such as strangers, transport, abrupt noises, and extreme weather. He has been building confidence daily on and off site but his new owners will need to be prepared to expose him slowly to new surroundings which may mean building up to short walks once he is settled within his new family. Potential owners need to be aware that they will need to visit the shelter multiple times on a regular basis so Moose can form a bond before taking him home. He is looking for a small family so he is not overwhelmed by too many handlers. He cannot be rehomed in Chichester or Portsmouth. Photo: RSPCA