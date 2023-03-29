Are you looking to welcome a new canine companion into your family? Take a look at the dogs currently at local RSPCA branches who are looking for new homes.
There are so many dogs at RSPCA branches in and around Sussex looking for homes – could you welcome one of these adorable pooches into your family?
All information and photos come from the RSPCA.
Some of the dogs pictured are in care at RSPCA branches in neighbouring counties, but can be rehomed in Sussex. For more information, and to find out more about adopting one of the adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website.
1. Mac - one year old bull-breed cross
Mac is a friendly, exuberant boy who is still very much a pup! Despite his young and playful temperament, Mac is a big boy who weighs around 34kg - the RSPCA said he just wants to be loved but sometimes doesn’t realise how big and strong he can be! Mac can be quite sound sensitive and a slightly stern or raised voice can be terrifying to him. He responds well to praise, physical contact and treats and is already learning new things. Mac likes toys, especially a rope or soft toy and will race around with them. Once he is fully assessed, he will be looking for an experienced, large breed owner. He will need an active home with someone prepared to put time into his training, and will need housetraining and his own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA
2. Rupi - ten year old Poodle
Rupi arrived at the RSPCA after his previous owner was no longer able to give him the care he needed. He arrived with various ongoing health issues and was extremely overweight. A lot of these issues have now been resolved and, although some ongoing treatment may be needed, he is ready to find a new home. Rupi is a very sweet, friendly, affectionate boy who loves company. He knows sit and his name on command and is housetrained. He is good with other dogs and could live with one with the right introductions - but would prefer a quiet home environment without young children. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mia - seven year old crossbreed
Mia is a very sweet, friendly girl who loves everyone she meets. The RSPCA has said she is a happy, cheeky soul who is ready to settle down with a loving family. Mia is looking for experienced owners who are around most of the day, and any children in her home must be over 16 years old. She cannot live with other pets due to her predatory instincts. She has previously has issues with lunging at traffic, other animals and wildlife. Due to this she will need a home in a quiet area to help train around this. Mia is currently undergoing training to help with her rehabilitation, and this will need to be continued in a home for her to succeed. Photo: RSPCA
4. Buddy - eleven year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier
'Golden oldie' Buddy is very sweet and affectionate. Despite his age, he still likes to go on adventures and walks very well on lead, however, he loves nothing more than cuddling up on a sofa. He learns his routine quickly, but due to his age the charity is looking for a quiet home with people around most of the day. Buddy is not keen with head on meetings with dogs and would prefer to be the only dog in the home. He is housetrained, but does need someone around to let him out every couple of hours. Photo: RSPCA