Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups are looking for loving homes - including Siberian Huskies, Lurchers and Terriers 🐶

Could you give a loving home to an adorable Sussex rescue dog?
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:39 BST

Raystede, based in Ringmer near Lewes, has a variety of dogs of different breeds, shapes and sizes up for adoption.

If you’re thinking about adopting a dog, one of the pups below may just be for you.

Please visit the charity's website for more information about each of the dogs below to ensure you are a suitable match.

All information and photos come from Raystede.

Moon is a friendly, gentle giant who is social with other dogs. He's a new arrival so Raystede has limited information about him, but more will be available as he settles. He is not housetrained.

Zac is a fun, social and bouncy Terrier. He is still settling in at Raystede, but the charity said he has been very polite and social when mixing with dogs. He could live with another well-matched, calm dog and has been friendly with visiting children. He is currently on trial medication for tremors in his back legs, but the charity said this doesn't hinder is energetic character.

Skyla is a very high energy but friendly dog who is awaiting further assessment. She will need a family who is able to meet her activity needs, as she is boisterous, but could live with older children that are used to large, high energy dogs. She is playful with other dogs but again, is boisterous with them, so could possibly live with another if carefully matched. Skyla cannot live with cats.

Ruby is a friendly, bouncy girl who is just so excited about life, Raystede has said. She will need to be the only pet in the home and could live with older teenagers. Ruby requires training in her new home and her adopters will be supported in learning skills to manage Ruby's frustrated behaviours around other dogs, as she can bark and lunge. She loves to learn and is very playful, she would love a large garden to zoom around in, and it must be secure, with high fencing, as she can easily jump 6ft . She would like a home with owners who are around often to keep her company.

