Meet Arlo – a charismatic Collie cross Labrador who is looking for a new home.

Having recently celebrated his second birthday in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, Arlo would love to find his forever family to share all his future celebrations with.

On his birthday, the two-year-old was treated to a pile of gifts, an extra-special birthday biscuit and an enriching day of playtime. However, the team at Dogs Trust Shoreham said that while Arlo had lots of fun, just one thing was missing: a family of his own to celebrate with.

Full of excitable energy, Arlo is bound to make for a brilliant companion to active adopters who could keep him busy with all his favourite hobbies, including long walks in exciting new places, food-based puzzles, games in the garden and positive reinforcement training.

His carers said that this clever chap could ‘quite possibly be one of the smartest dogs at the Rehoming Centre’ and has been making great progress with his training.

He would love to find a family who can continue teaching him new skills and tricks, and who have plenty of time to keep him company at home, as he can find it worrying when left alone.

Arlo can share his home with older teenagers and will need to be the only pet, but enjoys meeting up with other likeminded canines on walks.

Potential adopters must live within a two-hour’s drive to the Shoreham rehoming centre (BN43 5LT) and commit to regular visits to work alongside the Dogs Trust Training Team.

