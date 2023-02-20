Meet Rocco – a five-year-old Greyhound with a sweet, yet sensitive character, who is looking for a new home in Dog Friendly Sussex.

Rocco has a lot of love to offer!

The adorable boy is seeking a quiet and relaxing adult-only household, with patient owners who can form a special bond with this gentle giant, while also supporting him with some confidence building.

Although it can take a little time to gain his trust, once he knows you well, Rocco will be an affectionate companion who’ll greet you excitably and love every second by your side.

He loves chilling out on his cosy bed, enjoys calming walks and loves a tasty chew.

Rocco loves doing zoomies and would need a garden of his own, where he could bound around until his heart’s content.

His dream home will be in a quiet and calm location, with access to peaceful walking routes away from any hustle and bustle.

Rocco will need to build his confidence, so his owners will need to be able to dedicate time and love to him to help him achieve this.

Rocco may be able to live with a confident canine if they were to get on well upon multiple introductions at the centre, however he is unable to live with cats or small animals.

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.