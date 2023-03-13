Meet Cooper – a ‘cheeky’ senior Staffie who is looking for a new home.

Despite his age, the 12-year-old still has a spring in his step and lots of love to offer.

He is playful and keen to explore on his walks, especially when in the countryside.

His perfect match would be with a family who could enrich his life with all his favourite things, such as fun new toys to charge about with and plenty of quality time.

While Cooper has heaps of character and is lots of fun to be around, he’s a sensitive soul at heart, so would relish a peaceful lifestyle, in a relaxing retirement home, with patient adopters could allow him as much time as he needs to settle in.

The sweet-natured Staffie adores human company more than anything else and is keen to find a family who have plenty of time to dedicate just to him.

He could share his home with teenagers who can be respectful of his space when he needs it and he’ll need to be the only pet at home.

If you think you could offer Cooper a spot on your sofa to snuggle up on and just as much love as he’d offer you, then he would love to hear from you.

Cooper is looking for a new home.

Dogs Trust’s nearest rehoming centre is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

For more information about Cooper, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at the Shoreham centre, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

