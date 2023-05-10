Meet Charlie – a loveable Terrier who is looking for a new home.

Charlie is looking for a loving home.

The eight-year-old Jack Russell has been described by his carers as a cheeky chap with an abundance of character.

Excitable pup Charlie enjoys the company of his favourite human friends and once he has a bond with someone, he will relish every second by their side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff who work with Charlie say he’s a loveable boy who is as bright as a button, playful in his nature, and great fun to be around.

His biggest loves in life are toys and food, which are both beneficial when teaching him new things!

Despite his fun-loving ways, Charlie does have a few insecurities about the world around him and would be best suited to patient, committed adopters, who can take the time to learn all about his training needs.

Getting to know him may take a few trips to the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre, but your patience is bound to pay off in huge amounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thrives on predictability, so his perfect home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he can settle in at his own pace and relish a consistent routine.

While Charlie may be able to have walking buddies with other dogs in the future, he will need to be the only pet in an adult-only home, without any visiting children.

If you’re active individuals who have an interest in reward-based training and lead a relaxing lifestyle, then Charlie would love to hear from you!